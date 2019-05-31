|
BOWDEN Mary Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019, Mary, beloved wife of Peter, a superb mum to Richard, Sandie and Kate, loving grandma-mum to Josie and James and a great friend to everyone. RIP. Requiem funeral Mass will be held in All Saints Scottish Episcopal Church, at North Castle Street, St Andrews, (today) Friday, 31st May, at 10.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter, in Western Cemetery at 12.30 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on May 31, 2019
