Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
14:15
Steven Stewart Funeral Home
Provost Wynd Cupar
Mary BERTRAM

Notice Condolences

Mary BERTRAM Notice
BERTRAM Mary (of Cupar,
originally from Selkirk)
Died peacefully, on Sunday morning, 1st September, 2019, at the Adamson Hospital, Cupar. She had been married to Logie, who died in 2004. Her son, Donald, passed away in 2017, but she is survived by a loving family, including her daughter, Laura, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a good friend and neighbour to many and so the family would like to invite those, touched by her passing, to a memorial service in celebration of her life on Saturday, 21st September, 2.15 p.m., at Steven Stewart Funeral Home, Provost Wynd Cupar. Please don't send flowers, but donations to Cancer Research UK can be made at the memorial, if desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 6, 2019
