BEATON Mary Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019. Mary (nee Wishart), aged 76 years, of Cupar, formerly of East Flisk Farm, beloved wife of Sandy, much loved mum of Heather and Gail, loving mother-in-law of Alan and Dod, loved and devoted granny of Gary and Callum, also a dear sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 25th October, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for Age Concern, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 18, 2019
