BAILLIE Mary Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Saturday, 18th May, 2019. Mary, aged 47 years of Kirkcaldy. Devoted mother to Ryan, Sarah and Martin, loving daughter of Marilyn and Martin, much loved sister of Paula and a cherished granny. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 7th June, at
11 a.m., to which all family and friends are invited. (Please wear Mary`s favourite colour of red if possible). Family flowers only please. but donations may be given at the crematorium for Scottish Association for Children with Heart Disorders, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on June 6, 2019
