Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00
St Margaret's Church
Glenrothes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

Mary ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Mary Peacefully, following a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday,
16th March, 2019, Mary, aged 92 years, of Woodside, Glenrothes, beloved wife of the late Robert and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral to be held at 12 noon, on Wednesday,
3rd April, 2019, at St Margaret's Church, Glenrothes, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter an interment at St Drostan's Cemetery, Markinch. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of the Blind Society.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.