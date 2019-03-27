|
ANDERSON Mary Peacefully, following a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday,
16th March, 2019, Mary, aged 92 years, of Woodside, Glenrothes, beloved wife of the late Robert and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral to be held at 12 noon, on Wednesday,
3rd April, 2019, at St Margaret's Church, Glenrothes, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter an interment at St Drostan's Cemetery, Markinch. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of the Blind Society.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
