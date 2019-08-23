|
BARKLA Martin Martin Barkla, of St Andrews, died on Monday, 12th August, 2019, aged 71 years, after a short illness. He was the only son of Stella and Hugh Barkla, also of St Andrews. His wish was to be cremated, this is arranged for 12.30 p.m., on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019, at the Dundee Crematorium, McAlpine Road, Dundee, DD3 8SD. Commemoration of Martin's life will be held afterwards at Rufflets Hotel, St Andrews. No flowers please, but as Martin loved the sea, donations, if desired, to the RNLI (Charity #��SC037736), would be more appropriate and much appreciated.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 23, 2019