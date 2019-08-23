Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin BARKLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin BARKLA

Notice Condolences

Martin BARKLA Notice
BARKLA Martin Martin Barkla, of St Andrews, died on Monday, 12th August, 2019, aged 71 years, after a short illness. He was the only son of Stella and Hugh Barkla, also of St Andrews. His wish was to be cremated, this is arranged for 12.30 p.m., on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019, at the Dundee Crematorium, McAlpine Road, Dundee, DD3 8SD. Commemoration of Martin's life will be held afterwards at Rufflets Hotel, St Andrews. No flowers please, but as Martin loved the sea, donations, if desired, to the RNLI (Charity #SC037736), would be more appropriate and much appreciated.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.