Notice WATSON Martha Tasker Son Robert, daughter-in-law Anne, grandsons Christopher and Peter, would like to thank the many family, friends and neighbours who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 8th February and for the many letters, cards and kind expressions of sympathy at their loss. Attending at the service were the Standard Bearers of HMS Ganges, The Royal British Legion and the Royal Artillery Association Kingdom of Fife. The family would like to thank the staff of Fife Care team and Link Living, also friends and neighbours who treated her with care, love and respect and made it possible for Martha to live out her days in the family home. Grateful thanks to all who travelled great distances to pay their respects. We thank Rev Kevin Flett of Kirkcaldy Congregational Church, for his comforting service covering many aspects of Martha's long life, Callum Robertson for organising the funeral arrangements and to the staff of Victoria Hotel who provided the catering. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019