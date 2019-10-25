|
STEEL Marlene The family of the late Marlene Steel would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to Rev. Jim Campbell for his support and lovely service, William Jordan and Son funeral directors for their help and guidence, Dr. Das for her kindness and support and carers at Handy Services for their support and friendship to Marlene. Thanks also for the donations of £142 to Headway, Brain Injury Association.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 25, 2019