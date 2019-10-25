Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene STEEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene STEEL

Notice

Marlene STEEL Notice
STEEL Marlene The family of the late Marlene Steel would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to Rev. Jim Campbell for his support and lovely service, William Jordan and Son funeral directors for their help and guidence, Dr. Das for her kindness and support and carers at Handy Services for their support and friendship to Marlene. Thanks also for the donations of £142 to Headway, Brain Injury Association.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.