SIMPSON Mark Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 13th March ,2019, Mark ("Simy"), aged 44 years, of Thornton, much loved partner of Marie, loving dad of Shannon and Jaya and step dad to Jamie, Tamara and Nathan, loving son of Mary and the late John, dear brother and brother-in-law of Steven and Debbie and brother to Lynsey and Ashley, also a much loved nephew, cousin and friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 27th March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service towards Cancer Research UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 21, 2019
