MELVILLE Mark Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 5th December, 2019, Mark, loving husband of Julie, much loved dad of Russell and his fiancée Joanne and a doting grandad of Harry, son of Christine and the late Jimmy and brother to Garry, who will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 24th December, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019
