HEGGIE Marion

(nee Cunningham) (Paterson) Born 07/05/1950 -

Died 13/09/2018

Beloved mother to Tommy, Susan and Donna, her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Our poem to you -

Your children feel the loss of light,

Your heart, your warmth, you here,

To guide and love and comfort, you left us with no fear.

To say you were so special, caring and so kind,

Never needing anything, but your family by your side,

We don't know how to say this,

As you've always been our guide,

This aching heart you left us with and love from all your tribe,

Your five aside football team and a girl much later on,

You gave your personality into each and everyone,

So now you are a shining light, above so bright and young,

We'll be sure to let our kids, even your great-grandson,

Know how much love you gave them all and everything you done,

To say we're gonna miss you is not enough, our mum,

We will never ever forget you,

You're always our no1. Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019