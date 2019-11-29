|
RUNCIMAN Maria (Lynn) Suddenly, but peacefully at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Sunday, 24th November, 2019. Maria (Lynn), aged 89 years of Cupar. Beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mum of Roy, Jill and the late Linda, loved mother-in-law of Karen, loving gran of Dawn, Scott and Leanne, a dear great-gran of Christy-Jo, Estelle and Eelih, also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday, 4th December, in St John's and Dairsie United Parish Church, Bonnygate, Cupar, at 1.15 p.m.m, thereafter to Cupar Cemetery for 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 29, 2019