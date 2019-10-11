Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret WINTON

Notice Condolences

Margaret WINTON Notice
WINTON Margaret Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019. Margaret (nee McClements), aged 74 years, of Cupar, beloved wife of the late Robert, also a loving step-mum, gran, sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service on Thursday, 17th October, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for Marie Curie.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.