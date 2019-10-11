|
WINTON Margaret Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019. Margaret (nee McClements), aged 74 years, of Cupar, beloved wife of the late Robert, also a loving step-mum, gran, sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service on Thursday, 17th October, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for Marie Curie.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 11, 2019