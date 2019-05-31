|
|
|
WATT Margaret Passed away peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Friday, 24th May, 2019, Margaret (nee Gatherum), loving wife of Andrew, much loved mum to Dorothy, Catherine and Andrew, a loving nana and great-nana, a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service in the service rooms of William Purves Funeral Directors, 95 Tom Morris Drive, St Andrews, on Thursday, 6th June, at 11.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Dundee Crematorium, at 12.30 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on May 31, 2019
Read More