Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
THOMSON Margaret Peacefully, in the caring arms of the staff in Marchmont Residential Home, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, 12th October, 2019. Margaret (nee Smart), aged 86 years, of Thornton. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Thomson, much loved mum of Ailsa and Shona and a loving mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 28th October, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Marchmont, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
