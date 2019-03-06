Resources More Obituaries for Margaret STEWART Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret (Pearl) STEWART

Notice STEWART Margaret (Pearl) Dave and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy and the many lovely cards and flowers received on the sad loss of Pearl.

Thank you to Neil and staff at Brunton Funeral Directors for their support and caring professionalism and to Alan Fairweather for conducting a lovely service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.

A very special thanks to the overwhelming number of family and friends who paid their last respects to Pearl at the funeral service and afterwards at the Old Manor.

The sum of £400 was generously donated in aid of the British Heart Foundation. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices