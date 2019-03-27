|
STEPHEN Margaret The family of the late Margaret Stephen wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for all cards and the kind donations received in aid of Gauchers Association, in excess of £400 was raised. Thanks to all doctors and medical staff for the care given to Margaret.
"To cut a long story short",
Margaret will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
