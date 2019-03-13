|
|
|
STEPHEN Margaret (Tooshie) Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 7th March, 2019, Margaret (Tooshie), aged 77 years, of Glenrothes, beloved eldest daughter of the late Bunny and Lizzie, Stephen also a loving sister and aunt. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 20th March, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Gauchers Association if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2019
