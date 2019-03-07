Resources More Obituaries for Margaret RONALDSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret RONALDSON

Notice RONALDSON Margaret The family of the late Margaret, wish to thank all those who sent cards and expressed kind sympathies on their sad loss. Grateful thanks to Doctor Egerton and Partners and the doctors and staff of Ward 52 and Surgical HDU of Victoria Hospital, for their compassionate care and attention. Special thanks to all family friends and neighbours who supported and cared for Margaret at home as she became increasingly frail. Grateful thanks to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their sensitivity and professionalism. Also thanks to Rev Archie Young for his personal service. Finally, thanks to all who paid their respects to Margaret at the crematorium and for the sum of £205 generously donated in aid of CHAS. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019