RONALDSON Margaret
(nee Robertson) Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 8th February, 2019. Margaret, aged 88 years of Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas and a beloved mother, sister, granny, great-granny and aunt, who will be so sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 27th February, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for CHAS, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
