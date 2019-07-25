|
|
|
PETRIE Margaret The family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the sad loss of Margaret. Special thanks to the top floor staff of Methven House who cared for her. The family wish to extend their gratitude to
Dr Paula Murphy, Whytemans Brae Practice for her dedicated care. Special thanks to Callum Robertson for his help and guidance. Special thanks to Reverend Justin Taylor for his spiritual guidance and support.
Published in Fife Today on July 25, 2019