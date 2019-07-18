|
PETRIE Margaret
(nee Dear) Passed away with great strength and dignity, on Thursday, 11th July ,2019 at Methven House, Kirkcaldy. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Petrie, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, special sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 23rd July, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Royal Voluntary Service and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019