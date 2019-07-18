Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PETRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Dear) PETRIE

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Dear) PETRIE Notice
PETRIE Margaret
(nee Dear) Passed away with great strength and dignity, on Thursday, 11th July ,2019 at Methven House, Kirkcaldy. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Petrie, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, special sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 23rd July, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Royal Voluntary Service and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.