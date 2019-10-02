MITCHELL Margaret In loving memory of my dear wife Margaret, who died 5th October 2011.

Eight years gone by since I was left alone,

The goodbye kiss I missed, my one regret,

And yet, it seldom feels I'm on my own,

With memories too vivid to forget,

Recalling how your life would light dark days,

The smile no lines of pain could have obscured,

Your outlook never failing to amaze,

For darker days than many you endured,

And though you said you'd soon be getting home,

You didn't mean the one you shared with me,

Yet still, in death, you help me to become,

A better man than I had hoped to be,

I know no pain, nor death, nor grief, nor tears,

Shall ever darken those eternal years.

From your ever loving hubby Eck. Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2019