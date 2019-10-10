Resources More Obituaries for Margaret MARSHALL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret MARSHALL

Notice MARSHALL Margaret Ann, David, Elaine and family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received during their recent sad loss of Margaret. Special thanks to Gillian Stewart for her kind words and comforting service, to staff at Villa Atina Care Home, Kinghorn for the care and attention given to Margaret, to Laura and staff at Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkcaldy for guidance throughout the arrangements, to The Sands Hotel, Burntisland for catering and refreshments, finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects to Margaret at the crematorium and for the donations given for Dementia Scotland. Published in Fife Today on Oct. 10, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices