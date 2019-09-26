Home

MARSHALL Margaret Peacefully in her sleep, at Villa Atina Care Home, Kinghorn, on Tuesday, 17th September, 2019, Margaret, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late David, dearly loved mum of Ann, David, and Elaine, a loving granny and great-gran.
Sadly missed. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 30th September, at 2.15 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations maybe given for Dementia Scotland on leaving the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 26, 2019
