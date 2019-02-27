Home

Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
09:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Margaret MANN

Margaret MANN Notice
MANN Margaret Suddenly, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 18th February, 2019, Margaret, aged 76 years, of Glenrothes, beloved wife of Gordon, loving mother to Michael and Brian, mother-in-law to Fiona and Paula, much loved gran to Sarah, sister to Edith and a friend to many. Funeral to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 4th March, 2019, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, may be given in aid of Breath Easy Support, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
