|
|
|
MALCOLM Margaret Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on 23rd October, 2019. Margaret, aged 78 years of Dysart. Loving wife of the late Jim, much loved mum of Alistair, Jane and Morven and a dearly loved gran. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 5th November, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Cancer Research UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 31, 2019