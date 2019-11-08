|
LUMSDAINE Margaret (nee Hunter) (St Andrews / formerly Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, aged 81 years, with her beloved husband Ian by her side, on 30th October 2019, loving mother of Caroline, Susan and Katrina and loved granny of Claire, Andrew and Patrick. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, 13th November and service of Thanksgiving at The Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, at 1.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given at the church for Macmillan Nurses and St Andrews League of Hospital Friends.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 8, 2019