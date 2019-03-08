|
|
|
LEWIS Margaret (nee Macvean) Aged 94, on March 2, 2019, at Gibson House St Andrews, much loved mum of Joan, Moira and Dorothy, loved mother-in-law of Massimo and Gordon, a dear gran to Judith and David and a dear great-gran to Isla, James, Alex and Finlay. Funeral service in Hope Park and Martyrs Parish Church, St Mary's Place St Andrews on Tuesday, 12th March, at 1.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More