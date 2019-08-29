Home

HONEYMAN Margaret Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, 24th August, 2019. Margaret, aged 78 years, of Kirkcaldy. She was the cherished wife of the late Robert, a beloved mother of Stephen, Neil, Julie and Burt, a caring sister of Leslie, Irene, June and the late John, a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 3rd September, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Marie Curie Nurses, if so desired. In memory of Margaret, please wear something bright.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 29, 2019
