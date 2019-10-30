Resources More Obituaries for Margaret GRAHAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret GRAHAM

Notice GRAHAM Margaret Lynne, Tony and family wish to thank Alex Little, Davina and Ann for their efficiency, kind words and help to them. Also a big thank you to Denis Madden for his wonderful service to mum. Also a thank you to Betty and Peggy and the men from Buckhaven Bowling Club for the refreshments and help. Special thanks to auntie Barbara, uncle Lawrence and Davie Mackie for all their help and to everyone who came to mum's cremation. The sum of £189.30 was raised for Autism Rocks. Published in Fife Today on Oct. 30, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices