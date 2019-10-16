|
|
|
GRAHAM Margaret Died unexpectedly, on Saturday, 5th October, 2019, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mum of Lynne and her partner Tony, loving nana of Ewan and Chloe and sister of Barbara and Lawrence. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 24th October, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Margaret's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish, for the ongoing work of Autism Rocks Fife.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2019