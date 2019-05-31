|
GAY Margaret Peacefully, after a long illness, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday, 15th May, 2019. Margaret, loving daughter of the late George and Nan Gay, sister to the late George, sister-in-law to Betty, dear aunt to Susan and Heather also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday, 5th June, in Strathkinnes Parish Church, at
10.00 a.m., and thereafter to Western Cemetery, St Andrews, for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. donations if so desired, may be made at church door British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on May 31, 2019
