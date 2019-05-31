Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret GAY

Notice Condolences

Margaret GAY Notice
GAY Margaret Peacefully, after a long illness, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday, 15th May, 2019. Margaret, loving daughter of the late George and Nan Gay, sister to the late George, sister-in-law to Betty, dear aunt to Susan and Heather also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday, 5th June, in Strathkinnes Parish Church, at
10.00 a.m., and thereafter to Western Cemetery, St Andrews, for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. donations if so desired, may be made at church door British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.