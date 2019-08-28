Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret CONNELLY

Notice Condolences

Margaret CONNELLY Notice
CONNELLY Margaret Peacefully, at Scoonie House, Leven, Fife, on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019, Margaret, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Wullie, much loved mum of Tom, May, Margaret and the late Isabel and a loving and devoted gran and great-gran who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 5th September, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Dementia UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.