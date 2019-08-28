|
CONNELLY Margaret Peacefully, at Scoonie House, Leven, Fife, on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019, Margaret, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Wullie, much loved mum of Tom, May, Margaret and the late Isabel and a loving and devoted gran and great-gran who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 5th September, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Dementia UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2019