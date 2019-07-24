Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Gemmell) BROWN

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Gemmell) BROWN Notice
BROWN Margaret
(nee Gemmell) Very suddenly but peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, on Friday, 19th July, 2019, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Margaret, aged 63 years of Glenrothes. Dearly beloved wife and mother of Michael and David, a devoted sister and aunt and a true friend to many. There will be a service of remembrance at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 30th July, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Cards are welcome but family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.