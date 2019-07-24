|
BROWN Margaret
(nee Gemmell) Very suddenly but peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, on Friday, 19th July, 2019, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Margaret, aged 63 years of Glenrothes. Dearly beloved wife and mother of Michael and David, a devoted sister and aunt and a true friend to many. There will be a service of remembrance at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 30th July, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Cards are welcome but family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 24, 2019