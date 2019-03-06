Resources More Obituaries for Margaret BAXTER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret BAXTER

Notice BAXTER Margaret Jack and family would like to thank family, friends and relatives for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad loss of a special wife and mum Margaret. Special thanks to the staff of Napier House, Glenrothes for the outstanding care and kindness shown to Margaret and Deaconess Jacqueline Thomson for her kindness and comforting fitting tribute. Thanks also to Denbeath Funeral Care for their invaluable support and professional service throughout, to Buckhaven Bowling Club and Betty and Peggy the caterers for their welcoming hospitality. Finally, the most heartfelt thanks to all who took the time to pay their last respects at Funeral Care, Denbeath and Macduff Cemetery. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 6, 2019