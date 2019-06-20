Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
13:00
Newport Parish Church
Interment
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:00
Vicarsford Cemetery
GRAY Margaret Ann Very peacefully, surrounded by her family, Margaret Ann Gray (nee Smart), aged 77, passed away on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, following illnesses bravely fought and borne. Much loved and loving wife of Dr Iain G. Gray, adored mum of Pam, Douglas and Kenny and mother-in-law of Derek, Lesley and Lindsey. A highly devoted granny to her seven cherished grandchildren and sorely missed by all. Funeral service to take place at 1 p.m., on Monday, 24th June, 2019, at Newport Parish Church, followed by the interment at Vicarsford Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on June 20, 2019
