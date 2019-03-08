Home

(nee Reid) Suddenly but peacefully, in her sleep, surrounded by her loving family at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019, Margaret (nee Reid) aged 74 years, of Glenrothes, formerly of Cupar, beloved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mum of Joyce, David and John, also a devoted gran, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and good friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday, 20th March, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11.00 a.m. To which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers, donations if so desired may be made at crematorium doors for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 8, 2019
