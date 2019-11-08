|
HERRON Lynne Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Tuesday, 15th October, 2019. Lynne, much loved mum of David, Paul and Peter, a loving niece of David Herd, loved sister to Karen, Vicki and Alan, a devoted daughter of Irene, a dear gran to Layla and Tyler and friend to all. Funeral service in the Service Rooms of William Purves Funeral Directors, 95 Tom Morris Drive, St Andrews, on Friday, November 15, at 12.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 8, 2019