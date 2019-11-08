Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne HERRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne HERRON

Notice Condolences

Lynne HERRON Notice
HERRON Lynne Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Tuesday, 15th October, 2019. Lynne, much loved mum of David, Paul and Peter, a loving niece of David Herd, loved sister to Karen, Vicki and Alan, a devoted daughter of Irene, a dear gran to Layla and Tyler and friend to all. Funeral service in the Service Rooms of William Purves Funeral Directors, 95 Tom Morris Drive, St Andrews, on Friday, November 15, at 12.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -