|
|
|
YOUNG Lorraine (Kirkcaldy / Fraserburgh)
Philip and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss of Lorraine. Grateful thanks to all doctors, nurses and carers for their care and attention shown to Lorraine and to all the staff at Northern Court for all their help. Special thanks to Robin Wiseman for his comforting words at the chapel and graveside; to Carol Murphy for playing the pipes; to the staff of Alexander Buchan & Son, Funeral Directors for their professional and sympathetic handling of the funeral arrangements; to the ladies of the Old Parish Church Centre for the lovely teas and finally to all who came to pay their last respects, including Lorraine's son Iain, brother Glen and family, at the Chapel and graveside and so generously donated the sum of £180 to Jim Cronin Memorial fund for Primate Welfare & Conservation. Very sadly and deeply missed.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019