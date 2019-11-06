Home

YOUNG Lorraine (Kirkcaldy / Fraserburgh)
Sadly, at home on Monday, 14th October, 2019, after a long illness, Lorraine, aged 55 years. Dearly loved mother of Iain, sister of Glen, John and Ronnie, closest and dearest friend of Philip, dear friend of Bob, Muriel and family and friend to many. Funeral service from Alexander Buchan & Son, Funeral Chapel, Denmark Street, Fraserburgh on Thursday, 7th November, 2019, at
10 a.m., thereafter to Kirkton Cemetery. All friends respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 6, 2019
