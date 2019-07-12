|
MATHESON Lindsay S. G. Peacefully, at home, on Friday, 5th July, 2019, a much loved husband, son, dad, papa, brother, uncle, friend and colleague, who will be dearly missed and remembered. Following a private burial, a Thanksgiving service will be held at Madras College, South Street, St Andrews, on Friday, 12th July (today), at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, can be made to the Lighting of the Castle in St Andrews and Maggie's.
Published in Fife Today on July 12, 2019