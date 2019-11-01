|
|
|
HUNTER Lexie Peacefully, at Ladywalk House, Anstruther, on Wednesday, 23rd October, 2019. Lexie, a much loved mum, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear companion to her wee dog Lily. Funeral service in the service rooms of William Purves Funeral Directors, 95 Tom Morris Drive, St Andrews, on Monday, 4th November, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Dundee Crematorium, at 3.30 p.m. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 1, 2019