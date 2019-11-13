|
|
|
HISLOP Lesley Peacefully, on Sunday, 3rd November, 2019, at the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy. Lesley, aged 47 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved and cherished daughter to Archie and Coreen Dryburgh, a much loved mum to Bradley, Zoe and Bailey, a loving sister to Louise and a friend to so many. Lesley will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 18th November, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given to the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 13, 2019