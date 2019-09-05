Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard McPHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard (Lenny) McPHEE

Notice Condolences

Leonard (Lenny) McPHEE Notice
McPHEE
Leonard (Lenny) Peacefully, at home after a short illness on Saturday, 23rd August, 2019. Leonard (Lenny) McPhee, aged 71 years, beloved husband of Catherine and a loving brother in-law of Phyllis and a friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 6th September, cortege arriving at 12.45 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations may be given on leaving the service for Second Chance Kennels and Greyhound Rescue Fife.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.