|
|
|
McPHEE
Leonard (Lenny) Peacefully, at home after a short illness on Saturday, 23rd August, 2019. Leonard (Lenny) McPhee, aged 71 years, beloved husband of Catherine and a loving brother in-law of Phyllis and a friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, 6th September, cortege arriving at 12.45 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations may be given on leaving the service for Second Chance Kennels and Greyhound Rescue Fife.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 5, 2019