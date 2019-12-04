Home

Lena (Oates) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, following a tough fight and surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, 26th November, 2019. Lena, aged 76 years, a much loved mum of Derek, Michael, Caroline and Martin, an amazing mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, sister and auntie. Lena will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
She has grown her angel wings and now at rest.
Cortege will leave from the family home at 1.50 p.m., on Wednesday, 11th December, then onwards to Methilmill Cemetery, where Lena will be laid to rest at 2 p.m., to which all are most welcome. There will be an opportunity to make a donation in Lena's memory in aid of the ongoing work of Barnardos Children's Charity.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019
