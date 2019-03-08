|
|
|
ORR Kirsten The family of the late Kirsten Orr wish to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and support received following their recent sad loss, also for the cards, letters, phone calls, visits and floral tributes received. Special thanks are extended to Rev Allan McCafferty for his words of comfort and uplifting service, to Colin, Audrey and the staff at Macgregors Funeral Directors for the funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 8, 2019
