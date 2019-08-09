|
|
|
BANNERMAN Kevin Ian The family of the late Kevin Ian Bannerman of St Andrews, wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards, during their recent sudden bereavement. Kevin's touching and well attended funeral service took place in St Michael and all Angels Church, Dewsbury West Yorkshire on the 20th July, 2019.
Kevin will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Misty, his parents Mae and Ian, his brother Mark and family and by all who knew him.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 9, 2019