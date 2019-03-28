Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00
Pathhead Parish Church
Kirkcaldy
Kenneth Stephenson KELLY
KELLY Kenneth Stephenson Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, 24th March, 2019, Kenneth Stephenson, beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Gillian and Jane and devoted grandfather of Hannah and Matthew. Kenneth will be fondly remembered by family and friends and also for his charitable work with the R.N.L.I., Age Concern, Crossroads and many others.
A celebration of his life will be held at Pathhead Parish Church, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 5th April, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, for Marie Curie and Cancer Research, will be received at the church.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019
