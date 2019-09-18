Home

Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:15
Trinity Church
Leslie
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
HERD Kenneth Coles Formerly from Leslie, died peacefully, aged 92, in Victoria Hospital, on 10th September 2019. He was a beloved husband of Moria (pre deceased), and father to Judith, Eleanor and Gillian also grandfather to eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild. The funeral is arranged for Monday, 23rd September at Trinity Church, Leslie at 12.15 p.m., thereafter at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 1.30 p.m. All welcome. Retiring donations to Black Watch Association.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 18, 2019
